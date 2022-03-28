GameFi 2.0: The Next Frontier of DeFi

In 2021, gaming was the largest media category with a global market size over $175B. The convergence of DeFi, gaming, NFTs and the metaverse has created a new sector — GameFi. A combination of “gaming” and “DeFi”, GameFi gives players the ability to earn financial incentives in-game, and enables frameworks for player-as-owner in gaming rather than the standard player-as-consumer.

This webinar will discuss how AAA-quality blockchain games have the potential to usher in the next wave of Web3 adoption.

Sponsored by UniX Gaming
speaker

 

Robby Yung

CEO, Animoca Brands

speaker

 

Mirko Basil Doelger

Founder & CEO, UniX Gaming

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