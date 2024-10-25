Evolution of Stablecoins in Global Finance

One of the core promises of crypto is faster, cheaper payment rails. With a market cap of roughly $160B, stablecoins have proven to be one of the highest utility components of the crypto space. This Blockworks Live Roundtable will feature voices from the leading stablecoin issuers, DeFi protocols, and financial institutions on how stables are rising to prominence within the global financial system.

Sponsored by Fireblocks
speaker

 

Varun Paul

Sr. Director, Financial Market Infrastructure & CBDC - Fireblocks

speaker

 

Austin Campbell

CEO, WSPN USA & Adjunct Professor, NYU Stern

speaker

 

Paul Bances

VP Global Market Development, Blockchain, Crypto, & Digital Currencies, Paypal

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