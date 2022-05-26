Diversification in Digital Assets: Total Crypto Market Cap

DeFi is projected to become one of the most critical elements of the crypto ecosystem. From January 2020 to 2022, its market cap grew from $2 Billion to $165 Billion (82x). But with this sub-sector only representing 6% of the total crypto market cap, opportunities for innovation are endless. This webinar will explore how to gain exposure to the entire DeFi space while mitigating risk through indexation.

Sponsored by Cryptex Finance
speaker

 

Howard Lindzon

Financial Industry Entrepreneur & Investor

speaker

 

Joe Sticco

Co-Founder, Cryptex Finance

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