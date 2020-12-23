DeFi 2.0 – The Maturation of an Asset Class

In just three months, the total value of assets locked in DeFi protocols has exploded from just over $1 billion to over $7 billion. In this session, we will hear from Ben Forman of ParaFi Capital, Arjun Balaji of Paradigm and Haseeb Qureshi of Dragonfly Capital about the growth of DeFi, how the space is maturing, and what opportunities exist in the ecosystem today.

Sponsored by Algorand
speaker

 

Arjun Balaji

Investment Partner, Paradigm

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Ben Forman

Founder & Managing Partner, ParaFi Capital

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Haseeb Qureshi

Managing Partner, Dragonfly Capital

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