Decentralizing AI: The Intersection of AI, Blockchain and GPU Computing

Join us for an enlightening webinar as we explore the cutting-edge realm where Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and GPU Computing converge to revolutionize the future of technology. In this dynamic session, industry experts will delve into the synergy between decentralized AI, blockchain’s distributed ledger technology, and the immense processing power of GPUs. Whether you’re a seasoned professional in AI, blockchain enthusiast, or simply curious about the forefront of technology, this webinar promises to expand your understanding of how these three transformative forces are shaping the digital landscape.

Sponsored by
Foundry
speaker

 

Greg Osuri

CEO of Overclock Labs, Akash

speaker

 

Tommy Eastman

Accelerated Compute Engineering Lead, Foundry

speaker

 

James Woodman

COO, Opentensor Foundation

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