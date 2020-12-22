Danielle DiMartino Booth and Jeff Booth Talk Inflation vs Deflation
The most important question that every investor needs to be asking themselves today is whether we are heading towards a secular inflationary or deflationary environment. Our guests Danielle DiMartino Booth and Jeff Booth will present their views on the current landscape and lay out what factors are shifting the macro landscape.
Danielle DiMartino Booth
CEO & Chief Strategist for Quill Intelligence LLC
Jeff Booth
Entrepreneur and Author of The Price of Tomorrow: Why Deflation is the Key to an Abundant Future