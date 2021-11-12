Current State of Institutional Trading

The past 12 months have seen a major shift in the way institutions look at digital assets. It has never been easier to get exposure to crypto and that will only increase as the market matures. This webinar will discuss the current institutional demand for crypto and what we can expect to see in the future.

Sponsored by LMAX Digital
speaker

 

Jenna Wright

Managing Director, LMAX Digital

speaker

 

Fiona King

Managing Director Institutional Sales | Nickel Digital Asset Management

speaker

 

Eva Szalay

Currencies Correspondent, Financial Times

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