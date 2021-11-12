Current State of Institutional Trading
The past 12 months have seen a major shift in the way institutions look at digital assets. It has never been easier to get exposure to crypto and that will only increase as the market matures. This webinar will discuss the current institutional demand for crypto and what we can expect to see in the future.
Jenna Wright
Managing Director, LMAX Digital
Fiona King
Managing Director Institutional Sales | Nickel Digital Asset Management
Eva Szalay
Currencies Correspondent, Financial Times