Cryptos IRAs: The Future of Digital Assets in Wealth Management

Over half of U.S. Wealth is in retirement funds. But only 5% in a recent survey report integrating digital assets like Bitcoin into their plan. Diversification is essential to a healthy retirement and Crypto IRAs help provide exposure without the capital gains taxes. This webinar will explore the benefits of digital assets as part of a diversified portfolio and the future of Crypto IRAs.

Sponsored by Prime Trust
speaker

 

Mark Hollingsworth

VP, Strategic Business Development, Prime Trust

speaker

 

Oleg Tishkevich

CEO, Invent

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