Crypto’s Institutional Landscape: Liquidity, Security & Scalability

Institutional interest in crypto remains strong despite the decline in retail volume. What trends and innovations are these institutions watching? This webinar will explore the state of institutional adoption during the bear market, the importance of security and the opportunity to expand service offerings.

Sponsored by Blockdaemon
speaker

 

Matthew Savarese

VP Global Head of Strategy, Nasdaq

speaker

 

Talia Klein

Head of Digital Asset Custody Commercial Product, BNY Mellon

speaker

 

Alex Buelau

Co-Founder & CTO, Parfin

speaker

 

Geoffrey Clauss

Chief Revenue Officer, Blockdaemon

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryBrand KitContact