Crypto Derivatives – The Next Frontier of Trading, Liquidity, and Risk Management
The market for crypto derivatives is one of the fastest growing, and most important markets for institutional participants in crypto assets. This webinar will cover an overview of derivatives, how they are attracting institutional investors, and the transition to a regulated market.
Christopher Hehmeyer
CEO, Hehmeyer
Tim McCourt
Managing Director and Global Head, Equity Products and Alternative Investments, CME Group