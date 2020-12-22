Crypto Derivatives – The Next Frontier of Trading, Liquidity, and Risk Management

The market for crypto derivatives is one of the fastest growing, and most important markets for institutional participants in crypto assets.  This webinar will cover an overview of derivatives, how they are attracting institutional investors, and the transition to a regulated market.

Sponsored by BitGo
speaker

 

Christopher Hehmeyer

CEO, Hehmeyer

speaker

 

Tim McCourt

Managing Director and Global Head, Equity Products and Alternative Investments, CME Group

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