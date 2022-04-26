The growth of Web3 has highlighted the cultural value of an engaged community – from start-ups to large organizations, a positive company culture is invaluable to attract and retain talent. This webinar will unpack the importance of creating a strong culture, and opportunities to improve it in Web3.
Creating a Culture in Web3
Sponsored by Blockdaemon
Aya Kantorovich
Head of Institutional Coverage, FalconX
Elissa Maercklein
Chief Marketing Officer, Crypto.Chicks NFT
Cecily Mak
Chief Operating Officer, Blockdaemon