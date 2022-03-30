The Ethereum mainnet will soon merge with the beacon chain and transition to proof of stake – fundamentally reorganizing the world’s largest layer-1 chain. This webinar will discuss what this means for the future of Web3 and the expected impacts to staking, gas fees, emissions and more.
Countdown to the Merge: Proof-of-Stake and the Future of Ethereum
Sponsored by Coinbase
Danny Ryan
Researcher, Ethereum Foundation
David Hoffman
Co-Owner, Bankless
Viktor Bunin
Protocol Operations Lead, Coinbase Cloud