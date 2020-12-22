Central Bank Digital Currencies – When Are They Coming and What Do They Mean?

For years, there have been rumors about central banks developing their own digital currencies. In April, the People’s Bank of China announced that it was launching a POC for their own homegrown digital currency across 4 major cities. Other countries, including France, Sweden, and Turkey, don’t look far behind.

This conversation will cover an overview of what CBDC’s are, what makes them attractive to central banks, and some of the potential benefits and downside risks associated with them.