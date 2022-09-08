Building Trust in Web3: How Blockchain Intelligence Can Improve Consumer Confidence

As the volume of Web3 activity continues to surge, it has become increasingly important to collect the right data to monitor consumer behavior and prevent fraud. This webinar will discuss how blockchain intelligence tools can be utilized to improve consumer confidence and gain a competitive advantage.

Sponsored by Checkout.com
speaker

 

Esteban Castaño

Co-founder & CEO , TRM

speaker

 

Kevin Lee

VP of Trust and Safety, Sift

speaker

 

Ashley Paulus

Senior Global Director, CSM, Checkout.com

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