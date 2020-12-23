Building the Next Generation of Financial Products
Blockchain technology is beginning to reshape the structure of financial markets. Digital assets are beginning to change the ways that institutions from hedge funds to banks transact, process payments, and interact with markets. In this session Scott Melker will speak with Sebastian Widmann of Nomura about how some of the largest financial institutions in the world are thinking about the creation of new financial products in crypto.
Scott Melker
Host, The Wolf Of All Streets
Sebastian Widmann
Digital Assets & Blockchain Strategy, Nomura