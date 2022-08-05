Building the Financial Backbone of GameFi

Gaming is now a $300 billion market – and evolving fast. Its players and developers are shaping the industry through a new play-to-earn model where they earn real-world money simply by playing their favorite games. This webinar will discuss the web3 engines that enable this integration of DeFi and NFTs into the games of tomorrow.

Sponsored by Fireblocks
speaker

 

Pierre Villenave

Senior Manager, Business Development, Immutable

speaker

 

Robby Yung

CEO, Animoca Brands

speaker

 

Salick Cogan

Head of R&D, Web3, Fireblocks

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