Building Institutional Grade Market Structure

As Bitcoin approaches a tipping point for institutional adoption, a new wave of market participants are demanding more robust infrastructure. During this session we will discuss what services are missing from the market today and the new suite of tools digital asset firms are rolling out to serve institutional clients.

Sponsored by BitGo
speaker

 

Timothy Rice

Co-Founding CEO, Coin Metrics

speaker

 

Sam Wyner

Co-Leader, Cryptoasset Services, KPMG

speaker

 

Peter Najarian

Chief Revenue Officer, BitGo

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