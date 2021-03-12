Building Institutional Grade Market Structure
As Bitcoin approaches a tipping point for institutional adoption, a new wave of market participants are demanding more robust infrastructure. During this session we will discuss what services are missing from the market today and the new suite of tools digital asset firms are rolling out to serve institutional clients.
Timothy Rice
Co-Founding CEO, Coin Metrics
Sam Wyner
Co-Leader, Cryptoasset Services, KPMG
Peter Najarian
Chief Revenue Officer, BitGo