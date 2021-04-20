Building a New Capital Markets Infrastructure for Digital Assets

As the holder base for digital assets has become increasingly institutional, the market is demanding increasingly sophisticated infrastructure.  This webinar will cover the current state of capital market infrastructure and what is needed to usher in the next wave of institutional participants.

Sponsored by Bitstamp
speaker

 

Kristin Boggiano

Co-Founder & President, CrossTower

speaker

 

Avi Felman

Head of Trading, BlockTower Capital

speaker

 

Miha Vidmar

Group Head of Product, Bitstamp

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