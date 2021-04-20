Building a New Capital Markets Infrastructure for Digital Assets
As the holder base for digital assets has become increasingly institutional, the market is demanding increasingly sophisticated infrastructure. This webinar will cover the current state of capital market infrastructure and what is needed to usher in the next wave of institutional participants.
Kristin Boggiano
Co-Founder & President, CrossTower
Avi Felman
Head of Trading, BlockTower Capital
Miha Vidmar
Group Head of Product, Bitstamp