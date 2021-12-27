Building a Best in Breed Surveillance and Compliance Program in Digital Assets
Trade surveillance and regulatory compliance is crucial function for firms in the digital asset ecosystem. As crypto regulations continue to evolve globally, it is increasingly important to have strong systems in place to mitigate the risks of fines and reputational damage. This webinar will discuss how companies can maintain the highest standards for compliance in a rapidly changing environment.
Matthew B. Comstock
Shareholder, Murphy & McGonigle
Pelle Brændgaard
CEO, Notabene
Esteban Castaño
CEO, TRM Labs
Joseph Schifano
Global Head of Regulatory Affairs, Eventus Systems