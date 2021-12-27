Building a Best in Breed Surveillance and Compliance Program in Digital Assets

Trade surveillance and regulatory compliance is crucial function for firms in the digital asset ecosystem. As crypto regulations continue to evolve globally, it is increasingly important to have strong systems in place to mitigate the risks of fines and reputational damage. This webinar will discuss how companies can maintain the highest standards for compliance in a rapidly changing environment.

Sponsored by Eventus
speaker

 

Matthew B. Comstock

Shareholder, Murphy & McGonigle

speaker

 

Pelle Brændgaard

CEO, Notabene

speaker

 

Esteban Castaño

CEO, TRM Labs

speaker

 

Joseph Schifano

Global Head of Regulatory Affairs, Eventus Systems

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