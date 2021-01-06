Bringing Public Market Liquidity to Private Market Securities
As the passive trend continues to dominate active in public markets, companies are staying private longer. That’s great for the institutional investors pouring capital into private securities, but it’s a huge problem for employees who need liquidity. This panel will take a deep look at the world of private securities and how blockchain is bringing public market liquidity to private markets.
Nick Grossman
General Partner, Union Square Ventures
John Nance
President & CEO, DealBox
Stephen McKeon
Partner, Collab+Currency