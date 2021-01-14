Breaking Down the Rapid Growth of Crypto Derivatives
The market for crypto derivatives has expanded rapidly over the course of 2020 as more institutional participants have entered digital assets. Derivatives are a crucial tool that will onboard a new class of investors and help scale the size of the asset class. This webinar will explore the status of the market for derivatives as it stands today, product innovations, and institutional participation.
Michael Pomada
President & CEO, Crabel
George Michalopoulos
Chief Investment Officer, Typhon Capital Management
Tim McCourt
Managing Director, Global Head of Equity Products, CME Group