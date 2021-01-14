Breaking Down the Rapid Growth of Crypto Derivatives

The market for crypto derivatives has expanded rapidly over the course of 2020 as more institutional participants have entered digital assets.  Derivatives are a crucial tool that will onboard a new class of investors and help scale the size of the asset class.  This webinar will explore the status of the market for derivatives as it stands today, product innovations, and institutional participation.

Sponsored by CME Group
speaker

 

Michael Pomada

President & CEO, Crabel

speaker

 

George Michalopoulos

Chief Investment Officer, Typhon Capital Management

speaker

 

Tim McCourt

Managing Director, Global Head of Equity Products, CME Group

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