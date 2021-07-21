Bitcoin and the Future of the Dollar

In macro, all roads lead back to the U.S. dollar. Many investors agree that dollar hegemony is doomed for failure, what they can’t agree on is the when and the how. This webinar will dive deep into a history of global reserve currency systems, what causes them to fail, fraying in the current system, and what a restructuring of the monetary system would look like.

Sponsored by Anchorage
speaker

 

Matthew Hougan

Chief Investment Officer, Bitwise Asset Management

speaker

 

Greg Foss

EVP, Strategic Initiatives Bitcoin, Validus Power Corp

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