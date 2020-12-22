Bear Markets & Investor Amnesia

Since the lows recorded in the S&P after March’s furious sell-off, the US stock market has steadily tracked upwards and recouped most of its losses.  The rapid recovery of prices in the face of devastating economic data has left some investors scratching their heads, and wondering if the lows are truly in or we are witnessing a bear market rally.

This episode of Institutional Access cover a history of bear market rallies, how investors behave during times of crisis, and the state of the current investing landscape.

speaker

 

Morgan Housel

Partner, Collaborative Fund

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Dan Rasmussen

Founder, Portfolio Manager, Verdad

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Jamie Catherwood

Client Portfolio Associate, O’Shaughnessy Asset Management

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