A World without Borders – Compliant Crypto Trading for Institutions

From the rapid growth of crypto to the dramatic volatility of the asset class, governments around the world are responding through regulatory and legislative actions. Some jurisdictions have announced clear and accommodating frameworks in the hope to create the crypto hubs of tomorrow, while others are taking a slower, more thoughtful approach. This webinar will discuss the state of global crypto regulation and how institutions can remain compliant in this fast paced landscape.

Sponsored by SFOX
speaker

 

Cynthia Wu

Founding Partner, Matrixport

speaker

 

John Mannino

CCO, sFOX

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