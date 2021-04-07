A New Era of Fiscal Dominance and the Rise of MMT
As the US readies itself to spend trillions in aid and infrastructure, the importance of central banks is giving way to direct government spending. In this episode we will dive into the transition from monetary to fiscal dominance, the impact this change will have on global economies, and the possibility of MMT and true money printing.
Steven Van Metre
Certified Financial Planner, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.
Erik Norland
Executive Director & Senior Economist, CME Group