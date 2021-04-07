A New Era of Fiscal Dominance and the Rise of MMT

As the US readies itself to spend trillions in aid and infrastructure, the importance of central banks is giving way to direct government spending.  In this episode we will dive into the transition from monetary to fiscal dominance, the impact this change will have on global economies, and the possibility of MMT and true money printing.

Sponsored by BitGo
speaker

 

Steven Van Metre

Certified Financial Planner, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.

speaker

 

Erik Norland

Executive Director & Senior Economist, CME Group

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