A Macro Investor’s Take on Bitcoin

Once an object of cypherpunk fantasy, Bitcoin has increasingly gained ground with traditional investors as an uncorrelated asset that may be a hedge on central banking profligacy.  Long since described as digital gold, this conversation will break down the unique role Bitcoin plays on the macro stage, the uncorrelated quality that makes it attractive to investors, and whether or not Bitcoin may one day serve a role similar to gold in the financial system.

Sponsored by BitGo
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Raoul Pal

Co-Founder & CEO, Real Vision Group

speaker

 

Dan Tapiero

Founder, DTAP Capital & 10T Holdings

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