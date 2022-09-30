A Deep Dive on DAO Treasury Management

DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) enable people to coordinate and collectively manage an organization run almost entirely by open-source code and governed by network participants. This episode will walk how DAO’s should approach Treasury Management and the best practices that are crucial to the long-term success of a DAO.

Sponsored by Fireblocks
speaker

 

Nicholas Cannon

VP Growth, Gauntlet

speaker

 

Kyle Weiss

COO, Gitcoin

speaker

 

TJ Connolly

Engineer & Consultant, Fireblocks

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