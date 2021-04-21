A Deep Dive Into Institutional and Retail Crypto Exchanges

Crypto exchanges tend to get lumped into one category, but in reality there are two unique business models: institutional and retail. These different types of exchanges have different business models, customers, and impact different parts of the market structure. In this episode we will hear from leaders at institutional and retail exchanges about their businesses and how they work together to support a healthy market.

speaker

 

Hong Fang

CEO, Okcoin

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