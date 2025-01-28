2025: A Year of Acceleration for Institutional Crypto 

2025 is poised to be a year for fintechs, payment providers, and financial institutions to accelerate their crypto strategies. Newly passed executive orders and policy stances in the US reposition America to be the global leader for digital asset innovation. 

Recent research from Elliptic suggests that 77% of compliance and risk leaders within financial institutions report that they see a compelling business case to progress their digital asset strategy, and they need to do so in the next two years to avoid falling behind competitively and financially.

Join this Blockworks Roundtable to connect the dots between research, policy and practice and hear from key experts in the institutional finance world on how they are set to accelerate crypto products and service offerings in light of 2025’s clearing regulatory skies.

Sponsored by
Elliptic
speaker

 

Christopher Blodgett

COO, Binance US

speaker

 

Roger Bayston

Head of Digital Assets, Franklin Templeton

speaker

 

Liat Shetret

Director of Global Policy, Elliptic

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