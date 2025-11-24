What is the market cap of Bonk? The current market cap of Bonk is $ 545.19M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Bonk? Currently 6.88T of Bonk were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 42.62M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.82%.

What is the current price of Bonk? The price of 1 Bonk currently costs $0.00.

How many Bonk are there? The current circulating supply of Bonk is 87.99T. This is the total amount of Bonk that is available.