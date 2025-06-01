// blockworks x messari API
Power your products with onchain data.
The Messari API is now available via Blockworks. Standardized crypto data trusted by the world's leading exchanges, asset managers, and financial institutions. 15+ API families behind one key, plus an MCP server so your agents can use all of it.
api.messari.io
AUTH: X-MESSARI-API-KEY
STATUS: OPERATIONAL
40K+
Assets
210+
Exchanges
200+
DeFi protocols
99.9%
UPTIME
/// trusted by leading institutions and protocols
-- 01 USE CASES
///
Built for every use case.
From trading desks to compliance teams, one API powers diverse institutional workflows.
Trading firms
Quantitative research
Backtest strategies and build models with comprehensive historical market data.
Asset managers
Portfolio management
Track holdings, monitor token unlocks, and analyze risk across 40,000+ assets.
Compliance teams
Compliance & risk
Access institutional-grade data for regulatory reporting and risk assessment.
Developers
Product development
Build crypto applications with reliable, well-documented APIs and SDKs.
-- 02 QUANTITATIVE APIS
Numbers that move markets.
Real-time prices, on-chain metrics, and the hard data powering institutional decisions.
Asset & Market Data
Comprehensive data on crypto assets including market data, on-chain metrics, and analytical insights.View documentation →
Price, volume, and market cap
ROI and all-time high data
Filter by sector, category, or tag
Timeseries metrics for visualization
-- 03 QUALITATIVE APIS
Intelligence that drives alpha.
Research, news, and contextual insights that give you the edge.
News & Topics
AI-analyzed trending topics from millions of social posts, articles, and announcements with automatic asset linking.View documentation →
Trending topics ranked by relevance
Auto-linked to relevant crypto assets
90-day historical timeseries
Filter by topic class or asset
-- 04 MCP SERVER
Bring Blockworks data into your AI workflows.
Connect Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, Hermes, and other MCP-compatible clients directly to the Blockworks crypto intelligence platform. The fully hosted MCP server gives your AI tools secure access to market data, onchain metrics, research, news, token unlocks, fundraising data, and social sentiment without any local installation or custom infrastructure.
works with claude -- chatgpt -- cursor -- hermes
// built for ai-native crypto workflows
Ask anything in natural language.
ASK_MESSARI -- ONE TOOL, THE WHOLE DATA PLATFORM
Pull the numbers behind the answer.
TIMESERIES TOOLS -- ASSETS, PROTOCOLS, NETWORKS + MORE
Run deep research from your agent.
START, RETRIEVE, AND MANAGE AI-POWERED RESEARCH JOBS
Tool and data access follows your API-key tier. Coverage spans 40,000+ assets, 25+ networks, 200+ protocols, and 500+ news sources.
-- 05 MEET YOUR STACK WHERE IT IS
Spreadsheets Plug-in
Analyze crypto data directly in Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets. Use native formulas or the built-in Formula Builder to pull all data available in the API into your dashboards, models, and research workflows. Scrap the exports, scripts, and custom pipelines for this simple tool.
Latest values, point-in-time snapshots, and historical time series
Assets, markets, networks, exchanges, and sectors in one plug-in
Prices, sentiment, mindshare, exchange spot & futures, TVL, active addresses
Formula Builder: pick entity, metric, and time period without writing formulas manually
Authenticated with your Blockworks API key and its org permissions
-- 06 RELIABILITY
Enterprise-grade reliability.
Built for institutional requirements with security, compliance, and support.
99.9% uptime SLA
Guaranteed availability with financially-backed SLAs. Our infrastructure is built for mission-critical applications.
Dedicated support
Enterprise customers get dedicated account managers, priority support queues, and direct Slack access to our team.
Global infrastructure
Distributed infrastructure with redundant failover ensures low latency and high availability worldwide.
-- 07 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
///
What data is available through the API?
Comprehensive crypto data including real-time and historical prices for 40,000+ assets, on-chain metrics for 200+ DeFi protocols, research reports, news from 500+ sources, token unlock schedules, fundraising data, and AI-powered analysis.
What are the rate limits?
Rate limits vary by plan. Free tier users have access to 20 requests per minute. Enterprise customers receive custom rate limits based on their needs, with options for dedicated infrastructure.
How do I authenticate requests?
All API requests require an API key passed in the x-messari-api-key header. Generate keys from your account dashboard. Enterprise customers can also set up IP whitelisting for additional security.
How do I access real-time market data?
Real-time market data is available through our REST API endpoints. Enterprise customers receive custom rate limits, enabling frequent polling for up-to-date pricing, volume, and market data across 40,000+ assets.
What support options are available?
Free users have access to documentation, community forums, and email support. Enterprise customers receive dedicated account managers, priority support queues, direct Slack access to our engineering team, and custom SLAs.
Can I export historical data in bulk?
Yes. Our Bulk API downloads large historical datasets in CSV or JSONL, ideal for backtesting, research, and data-warehouse integration. Bulk access is available on Pro and Enterprise plans.
/// no commitment required
Start building today.
Join hundreds of institutions and developers who trust Blockworks API for their crypto data. We'll walk you through the API and answer any questions.