What is the market cap of yUSD? The current market cap of yUSD is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of yUSD? Currently N/A of yUSD were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 15.02K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of yUSD? The price of 1 yUSD currently costs N/A.

How many yUSD are there? The current circulating supply of yUSD is N/A. This is the total amount of yUSD that is available.