What is the market cap of yUSD?
The current market cap of yUSD is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of yUSD?
Currently N/A of yUSD were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $15.02K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.
What is the current price of yUSD?
The price of 1 yUSD currently costs N/A.
How many yUSD are there?
The current circulating supply of yUSD is N/A. This is the total amount of yUSD that is available.
What is the relative popularity of yUSD?
yUSD currently ranks N/A among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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