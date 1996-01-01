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Related Assets

Ripple USDRipple USD
Token

$1.41

Stats

Market Cap
$87.25B
FDV
$140.98B
Circulating Supply
61.685B
Total Supply
99.986B
24h Volume
$1.7B
Open Interest
$76.4M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$1.41

About

XRP is a cryptocurrency aiming to increase the speed and reduce the cost of transferring money between financial institutions. Underpinning Ripple's xRapid product, an on-demand liquidity solution, XRP is used as a bridge currency for financial institutions exchanging value between multiple fiat currencies. XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger, an open-source cryptographic ledger powered by a peer-to-peer network of nodes.

XRP FAQs

What is the market cap of XRP?

The current market cap of XRP is $87.25B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of XRP?

Currently 1.18B of XRP were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $1.66B have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.01%.

What is the current price of XRP?

The price of 1 XRP currently costs $1.41.

How many XRP are there?

The current circulating supply of XRP is 61.68B. This is the total amount of XRP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of XRP?

XRP currently ranks 4 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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