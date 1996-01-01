What is the market cap of XRP? The current market cap of XRP is $ 87.25B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of XRP? Currently 1.18B of XRP were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 1.66B have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.01%.

What is the current price of XRP? The price of 1 XRP currently costs $1.41.

How many XRP are there? The current circulating supply of XRP is 61.68B. This is the total amount of XRP that is available.