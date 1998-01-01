What is the market cap of XPLA? The current market cap of XPLA is $ 11.06M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of XPLA? Currently 9.31M of XPLA were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 110.99K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -3.51%.

What is the current price of XPLA? The price of 1 XPLA currently costs $0.01.

How many XPLA are there? The current circulating supply of XPLA is 930.47M. This is the total amount of XPLA that is available.