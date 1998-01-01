Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.01192

Stats

Market Cap
$11.06M
FDV
$23.83M
Circulating Supply
930.471M
Total Supply
2B
24h Volume
$111.0K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.01192

XPLA FAQs

What is the market cap of XPLA?

The current market cap of XPLA is $11.06M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of XPLA?

Currently 9.31M of XPLA were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $110.99K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -3.51%.

What is the current price of XPLA?

The price of 1 XPLA currently costs $0.01.

How many XPLA are there?

The current circulating supply of XPLA is 930.47M. This is the total amount of XPLA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of XPLA?

XPLA currently ranks 855 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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