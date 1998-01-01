What is the market cap of XION? The current market cap of XION is $ 10.7M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of XION? Currently 61.09M of XION were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 9.01M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -3.92%.

What is the current price of XION? The price of 1 XION currently costs $0.15.

How many XION are there? The current circulating supply of XION is 72.54M. This is the total amount of XION that is available.