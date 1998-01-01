Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.1476

Stats

Market Cap
$10.7M
FDV
$29.51M
Circulating Supply
72.537M
Total Supply
200M
24h Volume
$9.0M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.1476

XION FAQs

What is the market cap of XION?

The current market cap of XION is $10.7M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of XION?

Currently 61.09M of XION were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $9.01M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -3.92%.

What is the current price of XION?

The price of 1 XION currently costs $0.15.

How many XION are there?

The current circulating supply of XION is 72.54M. This is the total amount of XION that is available.

What is the relative popularity of XION?

XION currently ranks 876 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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