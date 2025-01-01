would project icon

would

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

WOULD

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.0772

7D range

$0.0794

Stats

Market Cap
$79.55M
FDV
$79.55M
Circulating Supply
999.452M
Total Supply
999.452M
24h Volume
$142.1K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF

WOULD

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.0772

7D range

$0.0794

would FAQs

What is the market cap of would?

The current market cap of would is $79.55M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of would?

Currently 1.78M of would were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $142.06K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.30%.

What is the current price of would?

The price of 1 would currently costs $0.08.

How many would are there?

The current circulating supply of would is 999.45M. This is the total amount of would that is available.

What is the relative popularity of would?

would currently ranks 311 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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