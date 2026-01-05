What is the market cap of Win? The current market cap of Win is $ 19.73M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Win? Currently 401.91M of Win were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 181K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 364.27%.

What is the current price of Win? The price of 1 Win currently costs $0.00.

How many Win are there? The current circulating supply of Win is 43.81B. This is the total amount of Win that is available.