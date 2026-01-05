Win project icon

Win

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

WIN

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.0001

7D range

$0.0005

Stats

Market Cap
$19.73M
FDV
$19.73M
Circulating Supply
43.807B
Total Supply
43.807B
24h Volume
$181.0K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF

WIN

/

TOKEN

$.

$0.0001

7D range

$0.0005

Blockworks Research

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Win FAQs

What is the market cap of Win?

The current market cap of Win is $19.73M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Win?

Currently 401.91M of Win were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $181K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 364.27%.

What is the current price of Win?

The price of 1 Win currently costs $0.00.

How many Win are there?

The current circulating supply of Win is 43.81B. This is the total amount of Win that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Win?

Win currently ranks 695 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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