What is the market cap of Wrapped Bitcoin? The current market cap of Wrapped Bitcoin is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wrapped Bitcoin? Currently N/A of Wrapped Bitcoin were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 6.75M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of Wrapped Bitcoin? The price of 1 Wrapped Bitcoin currently costs N/A.

How many Wrapped Bitcoin are there? The current circulating supply of Wrapped Bitcoin is 1.26K. This is the total amount of Wrapped Bitcoin that is available.