Wrapped Bitcoin project icon

Wrapped Bitcoin

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

WBTC

/

WRAPPED ASSET

Stats

Circulating Supply
1.258K
Total Supply
1.258K
24h Volume
$6.8M

WBTC

/

WRAPPED ASSET

About

Wrapped Bitcoin is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin FAQs

What is the market cap of Wrapped Bitcoin?

The current market cap of Wrapped Bitcoin is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wrapped Bitcoin?

Currently N/A of Wrapped Bitcoin were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $6.75M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of Wrapped Bitcoin?

The price of 1 Wrapped Bitcoin currently costs N/A.

How many Wrapped Bitcoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Wrapped Bitcoin is 1.26K. This is the total amount of Wrapped Bitcoin that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wrapped Bitcoin?

Wrapped Bitcoin currently ranks N/A among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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