What is the market cap of Velvet? The current market cap of Velvet is $ 43.04M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Velvet? Currently 72.52M of Velvet were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 8.48M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 17.30%.

What is the current price of Velvet? The price of 1 Velvet currently costs $0.12.

How many Velvet are there? The current circulating supply of Velvet is 367.05M. This is the total amount of Velvet that is available.