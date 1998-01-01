Price data powered by CoinGecko API

Related Assets

Usual USDUsual USD
Token

$0.0143

Stats

Market Cap
$24.81M
FDV
$25.26M
Circulating Supply
1.74B
Total Supply
1.766B
24h Volume
$3.6M
Open Interest
$591.6K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.0143

Usual FAQs

What is the market cap of Usual?

The current market cap of Usual is $24.81M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Usual?

Currently 249.28M of Usual were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $3.56M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.41%.

What is the current price of Usual?

The price of 1 Usual currently costs $0.01.

How many Usual are there?

The current circulating supply of Usual is 1.74B. This is the total amount of Usual that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Usual?

Usual currently ranks 603 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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