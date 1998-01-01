What is the market cap of Usual? The current market cap of Usual is $ 24.81M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Usual? Currently 249.28M of Usual were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 3.56M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.41%.

What is the current price of Usual? The price of 1 Usual currently costs $0.01.

How many Usual are there? The current circulating supply of Usual is 1.74B. This is the total amount of Usual that is available.