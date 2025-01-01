What is the market cap of USDT0? The current market cap of USDT0 is $ 4.06B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of USDT0? Currently 125.18M of USDT0 were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 125.01M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.04%.

What is the current price of USDT0? The price of 1 USDT0 currently costs $1.00.

How many USDT0 are there? The current circulating supply of USDT0 is 4.06B. This is the total amount of USDT0 that is available.