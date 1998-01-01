Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.9997

Stats

Market Cap
$11.02B
FDV
$11.02B
Circulating Supply
11.028B
Total Supply
11.028B
24h Volume
$11.4M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.9997

USDS FAQs

What is the market cap of USDS?

The current market cap of USDS is $11.02B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of USDS?

Currently 11.42M of USDS were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $11.42M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.01%.

What is the current price of USDS?

The price of 1 USDS currently costs $1.00.

How many USDS are there?

The current circulating supply of USDS is 11.03B. This is the total amount of USDS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of USDS?

USDS currently ranks 12 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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