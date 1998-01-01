What is the market cap of USDS? The current market cap of USDS is $ 11.02B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of USDS? Currently 11.42M of USDS were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 11.42M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 0.01%.

What is the current price of USDS? The price of 1 USDS currently costs $1.00.

How many USDS are there? The current circulating supply of USDS is 11.03B. This is the total amount of USDS that is available.