Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.9996

Stats

Market Cap
$4.4B
FDV
$4.4B
Circulating Supply
4.398B
Total Supply
4.398B
24h Volume
$760.5M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.9996

USD1 FAQs

What is the market cap of USD1?

The current market cap of USD1 is $4.4B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of USD1?

Currently 760.78M of USD1 were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $760.5M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.03%.

What is the current price of USD1?

The price of 1 USD1 currently costs $1.00.

How many USD1 are there?

The current circulating supply of USD1 is 4.4B. This is the total amount of USD1 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of USD1?

USD1 currently ranks 24 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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