What is the market cap of USD1? The current market cap of USD1 is $ 4.4B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of USD1? Currently 760.78M of USD1 were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 760.5M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -0.03%.

What is the current price of USD1? The price of 1 USD1 currently costs $1.00.

How many USD1 are there? The current circulating supply of USD1 is 4.4B. This is the total amount of USD1 that is available.