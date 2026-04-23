Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

Price unavailable

Stats

Circulating Supply
1B
Total Supply
1B
24h Volume
$856.3K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

Price unavailable

Blockworks Research

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Uniswap: Navigating Post-DeFi Summer Reality

Shaunda Devens

Uniswap: Get Hooked on V4

Uniswap: Get Hooked on V4

Marc-Thomas Arjoon, CFA

Uni FAQs

What is the market cap of Uni?

The current market cap of Uni is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Uni?

Currently N/A of Uni were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $856.31K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of Uni?

The price of 1 Uni currently costs N/A.

How many Uni are there?

The current circulating supply of Uni is 1B. This is the total amount of Uni that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Uni?

Uni currently ranks N/A among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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