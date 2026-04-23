What is the market cap of Uni? The current market cap of Uni is N/A. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Uni? Currently N/A of Uni were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 856.31K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of N/A.

What is the current price of Uni? The price of 1 Uni currently costs N/A.

How many Uni are there? The current circulating supply of Uni is 1B. This is the total amount of Uni that is available.