Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

Stats

Market Cap
$8.09M
FDV
$15.75M
Circulating Supply
14.647M
Total Supply
28.5M
24h Volume
$175.3K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

40/40

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Token

Umbra FAQs

What is the market cap of Umbra?

The current market cap of Umbra is $8.09M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Umbra?

Currently 317.26K of Umbra were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $175.31K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 11.80%.

What is the current price of Umbra?

The price of 1 Umbra currently costs $0.55.

How many Umbra are there?

The current circulating supply of Umbra is 14.65M. This is the total amount of Umbra that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Umbra?

Umbra currently ranks 995 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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