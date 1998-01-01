What is the market cap of Umbra? The current market cap of Umbra is $ 8.09M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Umbra? Currently 317.26K of Umbra were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 175.31K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 11.80%.

What is the current price of Umbra? The price of 1 Umbra currently costs $0.55.

How many Umbra are there? The current circulating supply of Umbra is 14.65M. This is the total amount of Umbra that is available.