Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$3,151.51

Stats

Market Cap
$118.33M
FDV
$315.15M
Circulating Supply
37.772K
Total Supply
100K
24h Volume
$13.9M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$3,151.51

Blockworks Research

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Ultima FAQs

What is the market cap of Ultima?

The current market cap of Ultima is $118.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ultima?

Currently 4.41K of Ultima were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $13.9M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 1.80%.

What is the current price of Ultima?

The price of 1 Ultima currently costs $3,151.51.

How many Ultima are there?

The current circulating supply of Ultima is 37.77K. This is the total amount of Ultima that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ultima?

Ultima currently ranks 216 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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