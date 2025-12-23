What is the market cap of Ultima? The current market cap of Ultima is $ 118.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ultima? Currently 4.41K of Ultima were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 13.9M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 1.80%.

What is the current price of Ultima? The price of 1 Ultima currently costs $3,151.51.

How many Ultima are there? The current circulating supply of Ultima is 37.77K. This is the total amount of Ultima that is available.