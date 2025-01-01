tBTC project icon

tBTC

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

TBTC

/

WRAPPED ASSET

$,.

$62,018.00

7D range

$64,738.00

Stats

Market Cap
$317.51M
FDV
$317.69M
Circulating Supply
5.037K
Total Supply
5.037K
24h Volume
$1.4M

TBTC

/

WRAPPED ASSET

$,.

$62,018.00

7D range

$64,738.00

About

tBTC is the first application built atop the Keep Network. It serves as a trust-minimized bridge between the Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains that allows users to mint a Bitcoin-backed token on Ethereum, called TBTC. tBTC uses Keep Network signers to facilitate the exchange and storage tasks of swapping BTC for TBTC tokens so BTC holders can access Ethereum's decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

tBTC FAQs

What is the market cap of tBTC?

The current market cap of tBTC is $317.51M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of tBTC?

Currently 22.82 of tBTC were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $1.44M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.85%.

What is the current price of tBTC?

The price of 1 tBTC currently costs $63,067.00.

How many tBTC are there?

The current circulating supply of tBTC is 5.04K. This is the total amount of tBTC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of tBTC?

tBTC currently ranks 148 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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