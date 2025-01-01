What is the market cap of tBTC? The current market cap of tBTC is $ 317.51M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of tBTC? Currently 22.82 of tBTC were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 1.44M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -1.85%.

What is the current price of tBTC? The price of 1 tBTC currently costs $63,067.00.

How many tBTC are there? The current circulating supply of tBTC is 5.04K. This is the total amount of tBTC that is available.