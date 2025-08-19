What is the market cap of Taiko? The current market cap of Taiko is $ 21.41M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Taiko? Currently 45.24M of Taiko were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 5.35M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -4.60%.

What is the current price of Taiko? The price of 1 Taiko currently costs $0.12.

How many Taiko are there? The current circulating supply of Taiko is 180.99M. This is the total amount of Taiko that is available.