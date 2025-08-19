Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.1182

Stats

Market Cap
$21.41M
FDV
$118.25M
Circulating Supply
180.988M
Total Supply
1B
24h Volume
$5.3M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.1182

Blockworks Research

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Taiko’s Edge: Preconfirmations & More

Taiko’s Edge: Preconfirmations & More

Marc-Thomas Arjoon, CFA

Taiko FAQs

What is the market cap of Taiko?

The current market cap of Taiko is $21.41M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Taiko?

Currently 45.24M of Taiko were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $5.35M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -4.60%.

What is the current price of Taiko?

The price of 1 Taiko currently costs $0.12.

How many Taiko are there?

The current circulating supply of Taiko is 180.99M. This is the total amount of Taiko that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Taiko?

Taiko currently ranks 658 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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