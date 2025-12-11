What is the market cap of TAC? The current market cap of TAC is $ 26.48M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of TAC? Currently 160.19M of TAC were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 1.44M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 3.62%.

What is the current price of TAC? The price of 1 TAC currently costs $0.01.

How many TAC are there? The current circulating supply of TAC is 2.95B. This is the total amount of TAC that is available.