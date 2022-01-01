SWEAT project icon

SWEAT

Price data powered by CoinGecko API

SWEAT

/

TOKEN

Stats

Market Cap
$8.67M
FDV
$21.4M
Circulating Supply
8.546B
Total Supply
19.798B
24h Volume
$9.3M

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

Unrated

Powered by Blockworks TTF

SWEAT

/

TOKEN

SWEAT FAQs

What is the market cap of SWEAT?

The current market cap of SWEAT is $8.67M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SWEAT?

Currently 8.57B of SWEAT were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $9.27M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 507.69%.

What is the current price of SWEAT?

The price of 1 SWEAT currently costs $0.00.

How many SWEAT are there?

The current circulating supply of SWEAT is 8.55B. This is the total amount of SWEAT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SWEAT?

SWEAT currently ranks 984 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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