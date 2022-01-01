What is the market cap of SWEAT? The current market cap of SWEAT is $ 8.67M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SWEAT? Currently 8.57B of SWEAT were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 9.27M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 507.69%.

What is the current price of SWEAT? The price of 1 SWEAT currently costs $0.00.

How many SWEAT are there? The current circulating supply of SWEAT is 8.55B. This is the total amount of SWEAT that is available.